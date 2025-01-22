  • Menu
Kavvampalli assures construction of warehouse in Pachhunur

Kavvampalli assures construction of warehouse in Pachhunur
Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana stat-ed that the Congress government is working with the primary goal of farmers’ welfare.

Karimnagar: Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana stat-ed that the Congress government is working with the primary goal of farmers’ welfare.

The inaugurated the new buildings constructed under the management of the Primary Agricultural Credit So-ciety in Devampalli village, Manakondur mandal on Tuesday. On this occasion, he emphasised that the Congress government is prioritising farmers’ welfare, and as part of this, they have implemented loan waivers to support farmers.

He mentioned that in Devampalli village alone, 177 farmers have benefited from the loan waiver scheme. Among them, 18 farmers received waivers for loans under Rs 1 lakh, 74 farmers for loans under Rs 1.5 lakh, and 85 farmers for loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The MLA also highlighted the four prestigious schemes being implemented, which include “Rythu Bharosa” for farmers and “Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa” for agricultural labourers.

