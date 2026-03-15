Kavya’s intervention leads to assurance on paddy transport rakes

Hanumakonda: The Central Government has assured the allocation of adequate railway rakes for transporting paddy and cotton from Telangana following a request made by Warangal Member of Parliament Kadiyam Kavya.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu conveyed the assurance through a letter, stating that sufficient railway rakes would be made available to facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce from the state.

The minister’s response came after the issue was raised by Kavya under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on December 9, 2025. During the session, the MP had urged the Centre to allocate additional railway rakes to support the movement of paddy and cotton produced in Telangana. In his reply dated March 6, the minister explained that railway rakes for transporting food grains and agricultural produce are allocated based on the requirements submitted by State Governments and the Food Corporation of India. He added that allocations are made daily after assessing factors such as demand, availability of railway wagons, railway route capacity and operational conditions.

According to the minister, during the current financial year up to January 2026, about 3.59 million tonnes of paddy were loaded in Telangana through the Food Corporation of India, which is equivalent to nearly 1,329 railway rakes. He further stated that railway rakes are being provided regularly to ensure uninterrupted transportation of food grains. Indian Railways remains committed to facilitating the smooth movement of agricultural produce across the country.

Reacting to the development, Kavya said the Centre’s assurance would help ease the transportation of farmers’ produce and ensure smoother movement of crops from the region.