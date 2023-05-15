Live
KCR announces big cash awards to two Chess champions
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 2.50 crore cash award to Chess Grandmaster Praneeth and Rs 50 lakh to another Chess Champion Nandita on Monday.
KCR expressed delight over Telangana Chess player Uppala Praneeth (16) qualified for 'World Chess Federation Grandmaster' rank. Praneeth gained international fame in the Chess at a very young age. As the Federation announced Grandmaster, KCR called Praneeth and his parents to the Secretariat and blessed the chess grandmaster. The CM congratulated Praneeth's parents who worked hard and trained him well. The Chief Minister said that Praneeth's passion and hard work made him a Grandmaster.
The CM hoped Praneeth will reach more heights and bring laurels and fame to Telangana state and also India in the future and announced Rs 2.50 crore to undergo training and for other expenses.
The Chief Minister also congratulated Veerlapalli Nandita (19) on being recognized her as a Woman Candidate Master' by the World Chess Federation. KCR announced Rs 50 lakh cash incentive to Nandita to undergo advanced training and other expenses.