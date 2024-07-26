KCR: Budget is bereft of Bandhu, Bharosa; dubs govt 'Rythu Shatru'

Hyderabad : Allegingthat this was a ‘Rythu Shatru’ government, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao said on Thursday that the budget lacked funding for schemes like ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bharosa’. He warned that his party would rip apart the government in the coming days.

For the first time, Rao came to the Assembly. Addressing the media after the presentation of the budget, he said the government was hostile to farmers. ‘There is no mention of important schemes in the budget. There is no allocation for the sheep distribution schemes ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bharosa’. Just as farmers were praised, they were flattered and backstabbed. It is not like a budget, but like a story’.



“I did not come to the Assembly because we wanted to give six months of time to the Congress government. But we will not leave them now and will rip them apart,” warned KCR.

He alleged that the government had started a new drama in the name of a Rs 2 lakh farmer loan waiver. ‘The budget is far from real. The government has not formulated any single policy. A single industry is not named. There is no clarity on anything. Nothing is given to women. The electricity supply in the State is not good. People are strongly opposed to the government. The BRS cadre will fight on public issues. There will be no let-up until the Congress implements its fraudulent election promises,” said KCR.

He said, “We brought many schemes for the economic upliftment of lakhs of people. The government tried to scuttle throats; there is no other example to show their feudal policies. The Finance Minister has stressed on various points in the speech, but there is not even a single new scheme. They said they are implementing loan waivers, but this is an existing scheme; there is nothing".

