KCR charts BRS blitz in Punjab, Haryana

Hyderabad: Now, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao in his efforts to expand his party’s footprint in the North will now focus on Punjab and Haryana states where he wants to strengthen the party network ahead of 2024 elections. He is likely to visit these two states in June.

KCR, according to sources, after getting a good response from Maharashtra has chalked out an action plan to make BRS a pan-India political outfit. Despite maintaining friendly relations with AAP in Punjab, KCR wants to test the waters in the state showcasing the Telangana development model.

Participating in the BRS workers training camp in Nanded, KCR said a change will begin from Maharashtra. Once the BRS is strengthened in Maharashtra, KCR said, he will move to Punjab and Haryana. He appealed to the leaders to work hard for the party in the next one year and show the performance in the next Lok Sabha elections. The BRS chief urged the party leaders to be action-oriented, persistent in their efforts and reach out to the people as part of the month-long membership drive scheduled to take off from May 21.

He said the BRS government succeeded where other governments had failed and the Telangana model was the much sought after form of development in the country today. KCR said his party would not relent until the farmers get a fair deal. Political parties that ruled the country had made tall promises but they failed in the delivery. It is very much in the hands of the people to mark an end to 70 years of lip service.



He called upon the people to utilise the opportunity to mould themselves into leaders. KCR asked the party workers to form committees in every village of Maharashtra and exhorted them to make full use of the social media platforms to spread the ideology of the BRS. He pointed out that Telangana ruled by the BRS had stood first in many spheres now. There was severe drought in Telangana, but under the rule of the BRS, the state is producing the highest quantity of paddy because of its policies.

He wanted the party teams in Maharashtra to reach out to five villages a day with party flags and literature as part of the membership drive. Every village should have nine committees. Besides the main committees, there should be separate panels for the farmers, youth, women, students, tribes and SCs.

The party flag should be hoisted in every village. Party leaders should sit together sharing the dais with all sections of the people. They should share the rotis and food offered by them as lunch, he added.