KCR conspiring to make farmers agriculture labourers: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conspired to make the farmers as agricultural labour in Telangana State.

While participating in farmers protests at Vikarabad Collectorate, Revanth questioned while KCR was boasting about Rythu Bheema, why is there no crop insurance? Why KCR government was not providing insurance to crop damages. He said that as per the NCRB report, 8000 farmers have committed suicide over the past 8 years.

KCR adopted anti-farmer policies and causing immense hardships to the farmers, The TPCC chief said that TRS and BJP have conspired and raked up controversies in the State to divert the people's issues. "Telangana society is observing everything. In the name of MLA poaching and Delhi Liquor scam, TRS and BJP are playing big dramas" Revanth said and demanded that everyone involved in Delhi Liquor scam must be put in the Tihar jail.

"I was jailed illegally in 2015. I was not even allowed to go to my daughter's wedding ceremony. Now CBI came to KCR's daughter's house. KCR's sins don't go away easily. If CBI comes to your house, you will know the pain", he said. Revanth questioned KCR 's sincerity in resolving water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. Rangareddy district was deprived of irrigation water due to the state government's failure in completing projects like Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation scheme. He also raised the issue of shifting Godavari water to Medak district to address water crisis.

Revanth reiterated that Dharani portal would be scrapped soon after Congress come to power in the state. He also made the promise of waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.