KCR damaging political system in Telangana: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was damaging the political system in the State and he will become the victim of his misdeeds, stated BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

He conducted election campaign in Sirsapally of Huzurabad mandal on Thursday along with former MLA M Dharma Rao, ex-ZP chairperson Bodiga Shobha, BJP mandal president R Kumar and others.

Eatala reiterated his demand to provide Dalit Bandhu scheme to all communities and religions. He pointed out that though he demanded for Dalit Bandhu to Dalits, the TRS leaders have created a fake document stating that he opposed the scheme.

"KCR remembers Dalits and Ambedkar only during elections. For five months, the CM did not care for anything except Huzurabad election," he pointed out.

Rajender said that the CM's fulltime task was to conspire against him and to insult him. He alleged that he was targeted and sent out of the Cabinet as he was getting good name by rescuing Covid patients.

Refuting the allegations that he plotted to get the CM's post, Rajender said if there is any danger to KCR's CM post, it would be from Ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and MP J Santhosh Kumar.

He alleged that Harish Rao was spreading false propaganda stating that not a single double bedroom was constructed and not a single road was laid in Huzurabad.