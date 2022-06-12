KCR decides to attend huddle planned by Mamata in Delhi

Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wants to go all out to play a leading role in forging opposition unity against the BJP government at Centre, had decided to stay put in Delhi for about a week and mobilise support of all regional parties to defeat the BJP candidate in the presidential election to be held on July 18. It may be recalled that Mamata soon after the BJP lost in the assembly polls in March this year had said that the game was not yet over and that BJP will not be able to get its candidate elected in the presidential polls.

As part of this exercise, she has invited 22 leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for a meeting on June 15 to discuss fielding a consensus candidate for Presidential elections. KCR is learnt to have agreed to attend the meeting.

He has been of the opinion to field social activist Anna Hazare or former Prime Minister Deve Gowda as the opposition candidate.



It remains to be seen if there would be consensus on this name or not. This meeting will also discuss whether they should oppose any candidate proposed by BJP or keep certain options open. The big question here is what would they do if the BJP narrows down on names like Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan or someone else from the Muslim community?