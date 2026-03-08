KCR extend Women’s Day wishes, highlights women’s role in Telangana movement

Former Chief Minister and BRS chief Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to women on International Women’s Day through a issued statement. He emphasised that women are the creators of social wealth and play an equal part with men in the nation’s development.

KCR acknowledged that nature has entrusted women with the vital duty of procreation and praised their self-sacrificing efforts in maintaining human survival despite difficulties. He stressed that providing women, who constitute half the population and possess immense potential, with equal opportunities in all fields is essential for family and societal progress.

He highlighted the significant role played by Telangana women in the movement for statehood and self-governance. KCR also recalled various initiatives undertaken during the ten-year BRS rule aimed at women’s empowerment, welfare, and development. He concluded by emphasising the need for governments to continue working towards increasing women’s empowerment further.