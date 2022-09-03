KCR fearing to celebrate Telangana Liberation due to MIM, charges Bandi

Hyderabad: The State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not observing Telangana Liberation Day officially on September 17 every year fearing backlash from MIM party. Speaking to the media here, he said KCR had promised to make Liberation Day official before TRS coming to power.

Bandi Sanjay demanded that the CM should tell reason to the people of the State for not celebrating Liberation Day on September 17. He found fault with KCR for planning to organise 'Telangana Rythanga Sayudha Porata Vajrotsavalu' throughout the year beginning on September 17. "BJP is the only political party demanding for the last several years to organise Liberation Day," he mentioned.

Telangana BJP chief appreciated Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy for holding a review meeting to organise Liberation Day officially. He assured that the BJP will officially conduct Liberation Day on September 17 once the party comes to power in Telangana.