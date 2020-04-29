KCR for creation of Rythu Vedikas to turn Telangana as ' Rice Bowl of India'

Hyderabad: Claiming Telangana will be Rice Bowl of India soon, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to create the facility with 40 lakh tonnes storage capacity of godowns additionally to store bumper crops in the coming agricultural seasons. He also asked the authorities to constitute 2,500 Rythu Vedikas committees and finalise modalities to function like the already existing Rythu Bandhu Samithies immediately.



The chief minister held a high level meeting with top officials and reviewed the progress in the procurement of Paddy and the arrangements mainly the supply of fertilisers and seeds in the ensuing Kharif season.

He said the vedikas will help farmers to discuss about the problems being faced by them and resolve the same with the help of government. 2500 farm clusters will also be created with local agricultural officials to address the farmers issues locally. The CM warned of stringent action against those indulged in selling spurious seeds and black marketing of the fertilisers.