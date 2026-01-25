KCR govt used police to spy on oppn leaders: Jupally

Hyderabad: Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao strongly criticized the previous BRS government over the alleged phone tapping scandal, calling it a grave assault on democracy and individual privacy.

He was addressing a press conference at Praja Bhavan along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday.

Terming the incident “utterly heinous,” Jupally questioned the culture that allows intrusion into the personal lives of citizens. “In my 25 years of political life, I have witnessed many governments, but such despicable politics were seen only during KCR’s regime,” he said.

The minister stated that allegations of phone tapping have been circulating in Telangana since 2021 and have involved several prominent individuals, including former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, former Minister Eatela Rajender, and others. He said these acts amounted to a serious blow to democratic values.

Jupally accused the previous BRS government of misusing police and intelligence machinery to spy on opposition leaders, businessmen, and even their own party members for blackmail and political gain. “Such actions reflect the moral bankruptcy of the BRS government,” he remarked.

Referring to past incidents, the minister questioned the political values of the BRS leadership, recalling the midnight arrests of activists such as Professor Kodandaram.

He clarified that the present government is not pursuing political vendetta. “If revenge was our intention, many would have been jailed long ago. We believe in the rule of law,” he said.

Responding to protests by BRS leaders, Jupally questioned why KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were creating a fuss over notices issued under Section 160 of the CrPC, which merely seek information from witnesses. “Why fear an investigation if there is no wrongdoing,” he asked, mocking KTR’s earlier claims that he was ready to face any inquiry.

The minister asserted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would uncover the masterminds and key perpetrators behind the phone tapping episode. “Political leaders are not above the law. Those found guilty, irrespective of party affiliation, will face punishment,” he warned.

He also dismissed claims that only BRS leaders were being targeted, stating that individuals from the BJP, BRS, and Congress have all been called as witnesses. He cautioned against attempts to undermine statutory institutions and damage their credibility.

Jupally said the people of Telangana had already rejected the BRS for turning a surplus state into a debt-ridden one through corruption and dynastic politics. He advised KTR and Harish Rao to stop deflecting blame and instead take responsibility for their actions.