KCR is a liar, flays Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is speaking lies in the Assembly about meters to agriculture pump sets, alleged BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He pointed out that there was no mention of fixing meters in the electricity bill introduced by the Centre.

He further said that he will send the copies of the bill to the CM. He challenged, "He will resign his post if the point of fixing meters is mentioned in the bills. It not, will KCR resign to his post."

Sanjay addressed a public meeting at Ramleela grounds as part of his fourth phase of Praja Sangrama yatra on Monday. He alleged that KCR was conspiring to close Discom as he was unable to pay power dues and was trying to blame the Centre. KCR is using power, which is enough for 30 villages, to his farm house, he criticised.

Reminding that KCR has promised to clean Musi River so that people can drink water from it, Bandi Sanjay challenged whether KCR can at least take bath in Musi water. He further lashed out at KCR for his apathy even if some VRAs have died, who have been fighting for justice. He questioned why the government did not take any action against Health director and Health Minister even after four women died, who have undergone family planning surgery.