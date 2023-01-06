KCR, Jagan have a secret deal, helping each other: BJP

Hyderabad: Stating that politics in Telangana State is likely to take a new turn after the Sankranti festival, State BJP vice-president and former MLA N V S S Prabhakar alleged that Chief Ministers of both Telugu speaking States are using the sentiments of people for their political gain and creating hindrances in the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act in the last eight years.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy have been working for the benefit of their families and to protect their posts by using sentiments of people, Prabhakar said while addressing a press conference at the State party office here today.

The BJP senior leader said whenever the Centre calls for a meeting to resolve the impending issues under the AP Reorganisation Act, either KCR or Jagan Mohan Reddy skips the meeting. When Jagan attended the meeting, KCR skipped on some pretext, which is creating hurdles in resolving the issues between two Telugu-speaking people, he added.

Citing an example, Prabhakar said the Krishna River Management Board has called several meetings to resolve the water dispute between Telangana and AP. But if Telangana officials make themselves available, officials of Andhra Pradesh will not be present. BJP wanted to know what the secret agenda is behind not attending the meetings, he asked.

Criticisingthe clandestine nexus between BRS and the Communist party, he termed it as an "opportunistic relations" and said there would be a re-alignment of political forces in the state and a new regional party at the behest of KCR on the name of Telangana is likely to come up after Sankranti. Prabhakar also said Tagore goes and Thakre comes still, it is KCR Congress only.

The BJP leader said the party was holding booth level meetings in all 119 assembly constituencies this month to strengthen the party and would expose the BRS government's misdeeds as people are fed up with the KCR government's functioning.State party official spokesperson Katta Sudhakar Reddy was also present.