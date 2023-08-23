KCR keeps option to tweak list

Hyderabad: A day after announcing the first list of 115 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has cautioned the candidates saying that the announcement of names does not mean that there can be no change.

The BRS chief told the party’s official candidates that there were still some who have been put on three-month probation and if they failed to overcome the shortcomings and win over the voters in their constituencies, he may decide to drop them. He said he would be getting surveys done continuously and if their graph does not improve, he may opt for the next best candidate.

Party leaders, however, said KCR knew very well that there would be some minor problems as some of the aspirants may feel upset for having missed a chance. The party is also aware that it has to face some amount of anti-incumbency factor. Hence KCR has advised all the candidates to visit every house, talk to the voters and win their confidence. Party leaders said the very reason for early announcement of candidates was to avoid the last-minute rebel problem.

Now, the major task before the candidates is to achieve the targets, set by KCR, in terms of improving the winning chances. Sources said that KCR would be getting surveys done once every fortnight and analyse the steps he or she had taken to win over the voters. Based on these reports, he would decide whether to give B forms to these candidates or not. The party needs to do everything possible to ensure that the party returns to power winning over 105 seats.

The party leaders said that in all probability polls would be held either towards the end of November or in the first week of December.