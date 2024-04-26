KCR lashes out against BJP and Congress for destroying Telangana

Mahabubnagar: Taking part in the Bus yatra to Mahabubnagar on Friday former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, slammed at the BJP and congress parties for destroying the Telangana state as both these parties are trying to do injustice to Telangana state by ignoring the development and welfare of the people.

While speaking at a road show in Mahabubnagar the former Chief minister said that there is a major contest between 3 parties for Lok Sabha polls in Mahabubnagar district. Among this the BJP and BRS parties are major contestants and the congress party is in the third position and he urged the people to make sure that the BJP party’s D.K Aruna has gained for herself from the BJP party but not done nothing for the development Palamuru region in the past 10 years when the BJP party is in power ruled by prime Minister Narendra Modi. “When the BJP was in power in the past 10 years the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi has done the maximum injustice to the people of this region. Despite writing of many letters the Modi government did not release the pending funds to Telangana, they created trouble in paddy procurement, they did not give National Status to PRRLI.

The Modi government snatched our 7 mandals from Telangana and gave it to Andhra, they snatched our 400MW power plant and gave it to Andhra Pradesh. The then minister DK Aruna who was in congress party let the Andhra leaders to take away the Telangana share of water and now they are coming for asking votes from Telangana people. They have spewed venom at Telangana people then and now they are begging for votes shamelessly. The muslim brothers should also keep in mind that during 9 years of BRS rule we lived in a peaceful manner and never there was any kind of communal violence. But there is a danger of winning the communal forces if you vote for the congress party. As congress in third place, if you vote for it, the BJP will gain. So becausious and vote to BRS party to protect the rights of Telangana people,” said KCR while speaking at a road show in Mahabubnagar.

Recounting the false promises made by Naredra Modi, KCR said not a single person was benefitted by the central government schemes like Betipadav Beti Bajchoav scheme, Digital India was a big flop, there were no Acchedin for Telangana, Atmanirbhar Bharat is nowhere, Jandhan Yojana benefitted nobody, Phasal bheema is nowhere to be seen. Instead the central government’s 3 black farming laws lead to widespread national agitation by farmers and it killed 750 farmers by the BJP government. Despite writing many letters the PM Modi did not sanction a single medical college to Telangana, out of 33 districts, not a single distrit in Telangana got Navodaya schools, which infact must be allocated to the state as per the central government act.

He further said Telangana present CM Revanth is the chota bhai and Narendra Modi is the Bada Bhai and both are trying to fool the people of Telangana. Even though they are in power they are doing nothing but spewing venom against BRS and KCR and trying to once again fool the people for votes.

In view of this KCR urged the people not to vote for Congress and BJP parties and requested them to strengthen the BRS MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy for helping BRS fight for the rights of Telangana people.