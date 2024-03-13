KCR launches ‘Kadanabheri’

Hyderabad: Attacking the Congress-led government in the state, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government was worse than the governments of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

Sounding poll bugle from ‘Karimnagar Kadanabheri’ public meeting at the SRS College grounds, the BRS chief targeted both the ruling parties at the state and the Centre and sought votes for his party in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. KCR targeted the Chief Minister and his ministers for their language. "When our party leaders question six guarantees, the CM says he will crush, kill, become a human bomb… Is this the way a CM can talk? People should take note of this. They said we will give more benefits, six moons and 420 assurances. One minister says he will hit farmers with slippers if they ask about Rythu Bandhu. I talked like this during Telangana agitation. We were in power for 10 years, but I had never talked like this,” said the BRS chief.

Calling upon the CM to set things right, KCR asked Revanth not to talk irresponsibly. He said that he had cursed the Andhra rulers in the past, but the situation now was worse than the undivided Andhra Pradesh.



The BRS chief alleged that the Congress leaders were sending suitcases to Delhi. “The CM and ministers are going to Delhi frequently. They have gone to Delhi nine times within three months and are mortgaging the prestige of Telangana at the feet of Delhi rulers,” he alleged.

KCR said the BRS had strength and courage to fight and the party leaders should move ahead with courage. Stating that the BRS is the voice and gang (dalam) of Telangana in the Assembly and Parliament, he said if works were to be taken up, the BRS should be there. If Telangana needs to be strong, the BRS should be strong as well, he said. “There should be someone who can question and only those who have risked their lives can work in a better way,” said the BRS chief.

Asking what the four BJP MPs did for Telangana, KCR said the country was dangerously facing losses. “There is enough coal and water to irrigate 40 crore acres in the country and if there is an able government at the Centre, there would have been full power. You have applied a break on us. If we had won here, I would have fired in at least half of the country, but I don’t mind, we faced a small blow,” said KCR.

The former CM expressed shock at the problems in the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha. “I worked day and night for months to provide water to every household in the state. We even challenged not to seek votes if we could not provide water. The present government doesn’t even have the wisdom to run this scheme. There were no power problems then. We did not stop Rythu Bandhu even during Corona. Why can’t the government give now? If people vote for the Congress again, they would claim that even after not implementing the schemes people voted for them. If you don’t teach them a lesson, their arrogance will increase,” he said.

The BRS chief said that there was no comparison between BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay and Vinod Kumar. He said Karimnagar got funds while Vinod was MP, and he is another name for honesty.