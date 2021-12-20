KCR scouting for young blood to make party poll battle-ready

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao apparently searching for young blood to take forward the party, as the appointments in the nominated posts indicate that the CM was going for young leaders, who could be prepared for the next elections.

The party leaders have been discussing the recent appointments of nominated posts made by the Chief Minister. The TRS chief was selective in giving the nominated posts during the last seven years but now he gave the posts to seven leaders within two days, including Manne Krishank, Errolla Srinivas, P Saichandra, Dudimetla Balaraj, P Jagan, G Nagesh and others.

All the newly appointed leaders are young, including a student union leader, folk artist and a leader, who takes care of social media of the party. Majority of these young leaders were said to be in the team of party working president KT Rama Rao.

A senior leader said that until now the posts were given to senior leaders and those coming from other parties, but now the focus was shifted to new leadership. 'It is important to develop second line of leadership in the party because whatever happened in Huzurabad should not be repeated. The candidate is a bit minus for the party in the by-poll. If there had been a strong contender, the results would have been different,' opined the TRS leader.

The party leaders felt that the TRS chief gave a clear message to the party people that there would be changes in the coming days. Though the TRS chief assured to give tickets to all the sitting members, he had a word of caution for the MLAs. Stating that there is still two years for the next election, the party chief told the MLAs to be among the people.

The senior leader stated that KCR had cautioned a few leaders during the last term, but they did not listen hence they could not get the ticket. Now, along with a word of caution, the Chief Minister indicated to the leaders that 'if you don't change, we have an alternative for you', the TRS leader added. The party leaders believe that there would be more young blood, who would be encouraged in the party.