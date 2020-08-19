KCR sent KTR fearing of backlash from people: BJP Warangal incharge

Warangal: Fearing backlash from the people for his failure to fulfil his own promises, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent his son and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao to visit the flood-affected areas in Warangal, BJP Urban district president Rao Padma said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, she termed KTR's visit as a mere eyewash. "KCR who made several promises during his visit to Warangal and during Municipal Corporation elections in 2016, had no guts to come before the people as he had done nothing for them.

Padma said that KTR'S visit to Warangal was a face-saving trip in view of BJP State President Bandi Sanjay's visit to the city previous day. TRS leadership is aware of the fact that Bandi Sanjay's visit could change the tide in favour of BJP in the next Municipal Corporation.

Kolanu Santhosh Reddy, Desini Sadanandam and Bakam Harishankar were among others present.