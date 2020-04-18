KCR sounds caution on rising number of cases

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cautioned officials on the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad and instructed officials to take necessary steps to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the city limits.

At a high level review meeting attended by top officials at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister asked the authorities to take some more stringent measures in the containment zones and ensure people do not venture out of their homes.

He wanted the officials to prepare an action plan and implement them in a strategic way.

The CM also enquired officials about the ongoing free rice distribution to the poor and food supply to the migrant workers.

The government is committed to extend a helping hand to every poor family and ensure not a single case of starvation death is reported in the State, he said.