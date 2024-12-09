KCR takes a swipe at Revanth, dubs him ignorant of TG culture

Hyderabad: Even as the government is set to install the statue of Telangana Talli on Monday, the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that the Chief Minister, who had no minimum knowledge about the cultural heritage of Telangana, was acting like a madman.

The BRS supremo made these comments during the BRSLP meeting held at his farmhouse on Sunday. KCR said that the present Congress government lacks minimum knowledge about the cultural heritage of Telangana. With an intention to erase the traces of KCR, these leaders were bringing the danger of tarnishing the existence of Telangana with such foolish ideas. “This is a chaotic affair followed by a Chief Minister who has no system to follow, and it was proof of his stupid attitude,” added KCR.

Responding to the government’s invitation, KCR said, “Whatever may be the angle behind inviting me...whatever their intention may be...when guests come to our house, we treat them with courtesy and respect. When the Minister came in the same manner, we treated them with food and sent them back with respect. This is a Telangana tradition.” He said that it was foolish to say they would remove traces of KCR. Without uttering the name Revanth Reddy, the BRS chief said that the Chief Minister, who is boasting that he will remove the traces of KCR, knows that the Yadadri Power Plant, which he has inaugurated, had the trace laid by KCR. He expressed happiness over the inauguration of the Yadadri Power Plant, which was started by the then BRS government with a vision to solve the electricity problems of the people of Telangana.