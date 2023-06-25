KCR to embark on another visit to Maharashtra to expand BRS

Hyderabad: Continuing his focus on Maharashtra to expand the activities of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake another visit to the neighbouring state from Monday.

During the two-day visit, KCR will attend the party programmes in Sholapur and hold talks with leaders of various parties keen to join the BRS.



BRS sources said KCR will perform special puja in Pandharpur and Tuljapur temples besides participating in the party programmes.



The BRS chief will be accompanied by several state ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives.



KCR will leave for Maharashtra by road at 10 a.m. on Monday. After reaching Sholapur in the evening, he will have a night halt there. The next day he will attend the BRS programme in Sholapur. Well-known NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke will formally join the BRS in the presence of KCR.



The BRS president will also interact with local leaders and also those who are keen to join the party. He will also meet workers from Telangana who migrated to Sholapur.

On Tuesday, KCR will visit Pandharpur and pray in Vithoba Rukmini Temple. He will subsequently visit Dharashiv district and offer prayers at Tulja Bhavani temple. After the prayers, he will return to Hyderabad.

This will be KCR’s fifth visit to Maharashtra after he changed the name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS a few months ago to expand the activities of the party across the country.

KCR chose Maharashtra as the first state to expand BRS. On June 15, he inaugurated the BRS office in Nagpur. He had earlier visited Nanded, Aurangabad and other places to address public meetings.

On several occasions, KCR claimed that BRS is receiving tremendous response in Maharashtra. Scores of leaders and workers from various parties have joined BRS during the last few weeks.

KCR is focusing on agriculture issues and the problems faced by farmers. He has been urging people to vote for ‘kisan sarkar’ in Maharashtra and at the centre.

At his public meetings in Maharashtra, the BRS chief is highlighting the schemes being implemented by his government in Telangana and its achievements in agriculture and other sectors. He is projecting Telangana model of development and calling for replicating it in Maharashtra and other states.