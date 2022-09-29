KCR to unveil Gandhi statue at Gandhi Hospital on Oct 2

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi hospital on October 2 by TRS supremo and Chief Minister and K Chandrashekar Rao.

Political circles are abuzz with a talk that KCR is likely to make some announcement or give indications about his political action plan at the statue unveiling programme on Gandhi Jayanti.

State Finance and Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and others visited the Gandhi hospital and reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the statue.

Source said that KCR will address the meeting organised in the hospital and speak about political situation in the Telangana particularly at the national level. Ever since he announced his plan to float a national party, the TRS chief targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government against the anti-people policies and growing hatred and religious fanaticism and criticising Gandhi ideology by the ruling BJP leaders.

Leaders said that KCR wanted to utilise every public platform to expose the Modi government's failures and the Centre's lopsided policies mainly the agricultural and power policies.