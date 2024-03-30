Live
KCR to visit Jangaon district tomorrow, to access the crops
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit three districts on Sunday to assess the impact of the drying crops in the state. This visit comes in light of the lack of irrigation water and crops suffering due to a shortage of underground water.
KCR will be visiting Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts as part of his tour to inspect the field level conditions and understand the challenges faced by farmers. The decision to visit these districts was influenced by former minister Jagdish Reddy's explanation of the drying rice crops in the joint Nalgonda district.
The visit is expected to provide KCR with first-hand information on the situation on the ground and enable him to take necessary steps to support the affected farmers. This proactive approach by the BRS chief is likely to address the concerns of the farming community and bring relief to those impacted by the drying crops.