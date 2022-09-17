KCR urges people to be aware of those distort history of Telangana for petty politics

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday urged the people of the State to gear up to thwart the attempts of communal forces to create unrest in Telangana. He appealed them to be aware of the conspiracies to distort the history, destroy harmony and pollute the culture of Telangana for the political benefits.

"After a long struggle, Telangana State was realised and it has emerged as a frontrunner in many sectors. But the destructive forces are back to create unrest and are distorting even the occasion of September 17 which stands as a symbol of national integrity, to fulfil their selfish political objectives. These opportunists who have nothing to do with the Telangana's history and development, are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics," he said.

Chandrashekar Rao hoisted national flag at Public Gardens on the occasion of Telangana National Integration Day, marking the accession of the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union on September 17. He received the general salute from the police personnel. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to people who laid their lives for Telangana State, at Telangana Martyrs' Memorial in Gun Park.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to people of Telangana who are celebrating the diamond jubilee year of Telangana National Integration Day, marking the accession of the Hyderabad State into Indian Union on September 17, 1948. "Recently, we celebrated the conclusion of the diamond jubilee year of the Indian independence in a grand manner for two weeks. The diamond jubilee celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day are an extension to this, to remember our transition from monarchy to democracy," he said.

Chandrashekar Rao recalled the conditions prevailing in India at the time of independence and the accession of princely States into the Indian Union.

"Numerous people played their part in integrating the erstwhile Hyderabad into the Indian Union. Let us remember all the great people who fought on that day and made efforts to unite the country regardless of religion. Hyderabad was very much developed before independence. In the name of reorganisation of States, Hyderabad State was forcibly merged with Andhra Pradesh. Due to that mistake, we lost 58 precious years. Let us not sit quiet this time," he stated.

Earlier, The State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao kept away from Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations organised by Union Culture Ministry here to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to the Indian Union.

With Telangana government celebrating September 17 as Telangana National Unity Day, the Chief Minister skipped the event organised by Government of India, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and reviewed a colourful parade by the Central paramilitary forces.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka's Transport Minister B Sriramulu attended the event which saw performances by 1,200 artists from the three states.

Erstwhile Hyderabad State, which was spread over Telangana and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, acceded to the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following India's military operation.

For the first time, Government of India organised official celebrations to mark the occasion. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy had invited Chief Ministers of all the three states for the event.

Telangana government has also announced year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of Hyderabad State's accession.

Kishan Reddy said that BJP had been fighting for the last 25 years for official celebrations of the day. The Union Minister said this was the occasion people had been waiting for 74 years.

He said that 74 years after India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hoisted the national flag on the soil of Hyderabad after defeating Nizam's Army, Home Minister Amit Shah unfurled the tricolour here.

He claimed that the decision of the Telangana government to organise the celebrations is a victory for the people.

"It doesn't matter what you call it but it is a matter of happiness that the national flag is being hoisted across the state," he said.

Without naming MIM, Kishan Reddy said that even the party which inherited the legacy of 'Razakars' was forced to celebrate the day by hoisting the tricolour.