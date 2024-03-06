KCR warns of deteriorating Cong rule, early public opposition

Hyderabad: The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, said on Tuesday that the Congress rule in the State was deteriorating day by day and that public opposition started even before a hundred days of forming the government.

Addressing the party leaders from Nagarkurnool and Mahabubnagar at Telangana Bhavan, Chandrashekar Rao said that the Congress party, which had promised endless hopes to the people in the name of guarantees before elections to come into power, has now failed to keep its promise. Congress leaders are using threats and a silent response when people inquire about the guarantees.

KCR said that there were numerous occasions where people were swayed by opposition propaganda, overlooking the positive contributions of BRS. He claimed that, after realising they had been duped, many quickly learned the truth and began to accept BRS again.

Rao alleged that the present government was unable to continue the schemes implemented by the previous BRS government, and the Congress party itself was leaving the people in disbelief.

“Victory and defeat are natural, but you should be with the people and fight to solve their problems. The BRS party has been working in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Telangana since the time of the agitation and will continue the same spirit and get back the love of the people in the upcoming elections.”

The BRS chief recalled how the government had completed the incomplete projects in Mahabubnagar and inaugurated the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project. He alleged that the Congress government was taking ill-advised decisions that aimed at hindering the development works of the schemes implemented by the BRS government.

He said that a lot of irrigation water can be provided to Kodangal through the lift irrigation scheme designed by the BRS government and opined that it was not the right decision to remove the existing one and bring a new project.

He highlighted that people were noticing many such ill-advised decisions, and people would give a befitting answer to the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

The BRS chief said that there was no need to care about those who were leaving the party just for their own selfish reasons. He accepted the suggestions from the party leaders not to honour the selfish leaders who were deserting the party.