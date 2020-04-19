KCR's 'Backroom Boys' on mission mode to fight corona

Hyderabad: How is Telangana fighting the deadly coronavirus? While the front line warriors are battling it out in hospitals and on roads, senior bureaucrats have turned into 'Backroom Boys' of the Telangana Government and have become the key persons to monitor the implementation of all the decisions taken by the Government to contain spread of the virus. They are working on a mission mode.

This batch of warriors from Administrative wing of the government have been keeping away from their families. This includes State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is putting in about 15 to 17 hours a day coordinating with secretaries of various departments, district collectors, police and other officials.

He is also closely coordinating with the Centre and is playing a pro-active role in giving necessary information to them and seeking required assistance.

Another backroom boy is State Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. Despite poor revenue inflows during the last quarter of the 2019-20 financial year and the first quarter of 2020-2021, Rao made it possible to provide necessary funds to fight Covid-19.

He took all the pressure to arrange funds to pay salaries even in the difficult times when state revenues dropped to an all-time low. Officials said that Ramakrishna Rao has opened a temporary office in MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar, who has gone into self-quarantine soon after his return from foreign visit in March, has been holding regular video and teleconferences and has been issuing necessary instructions to all municipal authorities.

He had played a major role in creating containment zones in virus-hit areas of Hyderabad and all urban bodies.

Proving that women are second to none, Special Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari has been playing extraordinary role in ensuring proper and timely medical infrastructure facilities like Covid treatment centres in a short time.

If the State is now ready to face any eventuality and provide treatment to one lakh patients, it is because of her untiring efforts. Another administrative warrior is Secretary Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy.

His prime responsibility is to address the farm crisis particularly procurement of paddy and other foodgrains in the lockdown period. Providing marketing facilities to all perishable fruits and vegetables and safeguard the farmers is the major challenge before him.

Special Secretaries in the CMO advisor R Narasinga Rao, Rajasekhar Reddy and Smitha Sabharwal are also part of this team and are playing the role of livewire in coordinating with all departments and departmental heads and providing them with necessary support.

It is learnt that there are very few states which have such dedicated team of backroom boys fighting against the deadly virus.