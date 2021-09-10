KCR's extended Delhi tour set to throw BJP into a tizzy, avers TRS

Hyderabad: Was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's extended Delhi tour meant to confuse the BJP leaders in Telangana, particularly the Huzurabad candidate Eatala Rajender? The TRS leaders feel so because ever since KCR met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers, while the Opposition parties are "targeting both the outfits; the BJP leaders are trying to give clarifications."

The CM, who left for a three-day visit to Delhi on September 1, extended his tour and returned here on Thursday. During the tour, he met Modi and several Union ministers for taking up various State issues. However, discussions have begun on how the CM had spent a lot of time meeting the ministers.

He had a meeting with the PM for over 50 minutes, giving rise to speculations. Ever since KCR met Modi, the Opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI, have started alleging that both the TRS and the BJP were the same.

They alleged that both parties were playing blame games in Telangana and having friendship in Delhi. The Congress leaders pointed out that friendship with the BJP had helped the TRS in getting the Huzurabad by-election postponed. The BJP leaders have been giving clarifications stating that KCR's meeting with the PM was official and not political.

However, the party leaders said postponement of the Huzurabad bye-election was going to benefit them. The TRS leaders, however, said this episode would not have any impact on the party Prospects. It would only put the BJP in a dilemma.

"The BJP leaders in the State will get confused, not the TRS. Even if there are rumours, these will not affect the TRS because the anti-government votes will shift to other party," said a TRS leader.

He claimed that the BJP cadre working for the election would get confused as to how to go ahead in the campaign. The Public Undertakings Committee Chairman A Jeevan Reddy said the Opposition leaders were having sleepless nights with the CM's week-long Delhi tour. He said the Opposition parties should stop 'chillar' politics as the CM has gone to Delhi to raise 12 issues concerning the State. He said other chief ministers like Amarinder Singh (Punjab) had also met Modi. "Does it mean there is something going on", he quippedd.