KCR’s five family members lost jobs and they are frustrated: Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: Minister Seethakka on Wednesday alleged that after the Congress party came to power, five jobs in KCR's house were lost and hence their orders are not heard well. The minister reviewed the parliamentary elections related to the joint Adilabad district at Rajarajeswara Gardens in Nirmal district headquarters.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that although Adilabad is ahead in alphabetical order, it is far behind in development. The area where Saraswati Devi was measured, the place where great people were born was ignored in terms of development.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has suggested a special meeting of officials to take a special initiative on joint Adilabad district. Even the defeated candidates were advised to stay among the people and share in their hardships.

If they start a free bus travel scheme for women... the opposition BRS is accused of raising concerns with auto drivers. She said that BRS started criticizing them from the second day they came to power. She said that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana and it was KCR's family who enjoyed the positions.