KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has completed his inquiry with the Kaleshwaram Commission, which lasted approximately 50 minutes. Commission Chairman P.C. Ghosh interrogated KCR regarding the Kaleshwaram project, during which the former chief minister submitted several documents.

Following the inquiry at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad, KCR greeted supporters before departing. Upon arrival, he noted he was suffering from a cold, prompting the commission to make a significant decision to cancel the planned open court session and conduct the questioning in private.

KCR was the 115th individual to give evidence to the commission, which has now interviewed a total of 114 witnesses.

After concluding his testimony, KCR headed directly to Yashoda Hospital to visit Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. Reddy had sustained an injury to his hip bone following an accidental slip at KCR's farmhouse in Siddipet earlier in the day. He was promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.