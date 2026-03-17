Keep public toilets clean daily, MMC boss tells safai karamcharis

Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy advised the Safai Karmachari staff to ensure that public toilets are cleaned daily by regularly using necessary cleaning materials such as phenyl, disinfectants, bleaching powder, toilet cleaners and brushes to keep them clean at all times, during his inspection of public toilets near the Nagole RTA Office and Uppal X Road on Monday.

On the occasion, the Commissioner spoke to the Safai Karmachari working there and enquired about the maintenance of the toilets. The Safai Karmachari said that he has been maintaining this facility for the last 14 years. He directed that special attention should be paid to cleanliness, water availability and maintenance of the toilets so that people can use them comfortably.

There are a total of six units in this toilet complex, out of which three are allocated for women and three for men. Officials said that water supply is being provided through borewell. Nagole Circle Deputy Commissioner Sandeep, DEE and other sanitation staff accompanied the Commissioner.