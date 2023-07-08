  • Menu
Keeping politics aside, Bandi and MLC Kaushik lent shoulder to deceased friend in funeral

The last rites of BRS leader Nandagiri Mahender Reddy who died due to heart attack were performed on Friday

Huzurabad: Former BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, who attended the funeral of a close friend who died untimely, paid tribute together. The incident took place in Huzurabad. The last rites of BRS leader Nandagiri Mahender Reddy who died due to heart attack were performed on Friday.

Before joining BRS, he worked in ABVP and BJP for two decades. He was close to Bandi Sanjay. Closeness with Kaushik Reddy grew after he joined BRS during the 2021 Huzarabab by-election. Although Sanjay and Kaushik attended his last rites separately, lent a shoulder together during funeral procession of their friend.

