Kerala CM flays Congress over demolition of homes in Bhoodan lands

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took to his X account to condemn the demolition of nearly 700 Bhoodan-allotted homes in Khammam, Telangana, which has left around 3,000 people homeless.

Describing the incident as a “bulldozer raj,” Vijayan alleged that the action exposed the Congress government’s true face in Telangana and mirrored the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) approach of using state machinery against the poorest sections of society. He criticised the Congress leadership in Kerala for claiming to stand with the people while remaining silent on the issue. “The Congress leadership in Kerala, which claims to stand with the people, cannot wash its hands of this shame.

They must answer for their party’s assault on the marginalised,” he tweeted. The demolition of the Bhoodan homes has sparked outrage among activists and opposition leaders, highlighting concerns over the protection of vulnerable communities and the use of state power. Vijayan’s comments add to the growing political criticism against the Telangana Congress government, with leaders from various states expressing solidarity with the affected families and demanding accountability.

The Telangana government has yet to respond officially to the criticism, while relief measures for the displaced families are being awaited.