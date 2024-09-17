KGVB Schools Must Adhere to Food Standards Strictly – Integrated Education Statistician Madhu Sudan Reddy

Nagar Kurnool: Integrated Education Statistician Madhu Sudan Reddy has directed that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGVBs) must strictly adhere to specified standards in the distribution of food items and related processes.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the DEO office to discuss the quality and standards of food materials and their distribution in KGGBV schools. During the meeting, Madhu Sudan Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in the preparation and distribution of food to students. He instructed that food must be thoroughly cleaned and cooked by the kitchen staff, ensuring the cleanliness of cooking areas.

Proper hygiene and health measures should be implemented to ensure the well-being of the students. Special planning measures should be undertaken to improve educational standards. KGVB Monitoring Officer Shobharani highlighted the need to provide not only quality education but also nutritious and tasty meals to students. She called for structured actions to achieve 100% pass rates in upcoming intermediate and SSC examinations.

Additionally, she noted that vacancies for 42 subject-specific posts across 20 KGVBs would be filled with the district collector's approval. The aim is to enhance educational standards further by November, before the upcoming NYASS exams. Sectorial officials Sharifuddin, Nooruddin, Murali Dhar Reddy, Venkataram Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.