Khammam: BJP condemns Mynamplly comments on Bandi

Khammam: District BJP leaders and activists condemned the objectionable comments made by TRS MLA Myanampally Hanumantha Rao on party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Led by party district chief Galla Satyanarayana, several leaders and activists staged a protest and burnt an effigy of TRS MLA M Hanumantha in Khammam on Monday.

Galla Satyanarayana pointed out that the TRS MLA has no right to comment on the BJP MP and party State chief Bandi Sanjay and condemned the attack on Malkajgiri BJP corporator V Sravan by the TRS MLA. He demanded Mynampally to render an apology to Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Party district chief alleged that the TRS MLA was losing his patience after observing how the BJP was developing in the State, reminding that the party had showed its strength in GHMC elections and Dubbaka bypoll.

Later, party leaders and activists observed the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the party office here. They paid floral tributes to Vajpayee and recalled his services to the nation.

BJP State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, D Satyanarayana, G Vidya Sagar, Devaki Vasudeva Ra, Rudra Pradeep, Shyam Rathode, Ananth Upender Goud, P Rajasekhar, E Bhadram, CH Nagaraju, B Raja, D Aruna, Neeliam, Vikram Jadav, Chandhu, and other leaders participated in the

programme.