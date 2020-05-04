Khammam: Ex-servicemen, cops give guard of honour to 'corona warriors'

Khammam: Appreciating the exemplary services given by the health workers who are fighting the Covid-19 virus, nearly 50 ex-Military personnel, Railway Protection Force officers and staff, and NCC officers and cadets, and Police officers gave big guard of honor to doctors and paramedical, sanitary workers staff of Khammam main hospital. They assemble before the health staff and gave them the guard of honour.

ACP Traffic Ramoji Ramesh appreciated the doctors for taking the big challenge of treating the corona patients. CI RPF Madhusudhan explained the role of the doctors and other health staff during the corona pandemic.