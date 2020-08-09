Khammam: Hindi teacher turns campaigner on Coronavirus

Khammam: A teacher of Zilla Parishad High School in Peruvoncha village under Kalluru mandal if Khammam district has pedalled across 250 villages so far in the State to raise awareness among the people about coronavirus. 46-year-old Hindi teacher Gollamandala Suresh Kumar says that he leaves his house early in the morning and covers 30 to 40 km on his bicycle by visiting five to seven villages per day.



Suresh has attached placards with hand-written quotes such as maintaining distance from those, who are coughing and sneezing without a mask. This is not for the first time Suresh Kumar is spending time with the villagers as he has been spending his holidays with the locals for the last 17 years.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said that he will meet people and explain about the virus and asks them to follow necessary precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and more. Earlier, Kumar also campaigned about HIV, health issues related to drinking and smoking, planting trees to protect the environment.

Suresh said he was inspired by Mother Teresa and has been doing social service since 2002. He travelled across the 250 villages in the district and nearby districts of Andhra Pradesh also on Sunday. His intention is to make people alert about the corona pandemic and to save them from getting affected. He started his yatra on a 17-year-old cycle on March 18 this year from Kalluru mandal headquarter.