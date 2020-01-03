Khammam: Puvvada seeks people's participation in Palle Pragathi

Khammam: Everyone should participate in the prestigious Palle Pragathi programme, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar while taking part in at Satyanarayanapuram mandal in the district on Friday. Before addressing the meeting, the Minister participated in the development works taken up in the mandal and also inaugurated the school building Kasturba Gandhi Girls School and a new bus shelter at Barugudem village. He also laid foundation stone for the Anganwadi building and a cremation ground in the said mandal.



Speaking at the meeting, Puvvada said the face of all villages would be changed under the programme. Adding that no government had previously taken up development works in the villages, the Minister said that the government was giving more funds for the development of villages across the State. "The Telangana State will turn into a model State with regard to development of villages," he said, informing that the government was releasing Rs 339 crore every month to all gram panchayats in the State.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Paler MLA K Upender Reddy also spoke at the meeting. Khammam Mayor Dr Papalal, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka, District Rural Development Project Director Indumathi, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas Reddy and other officers and public representatives attended the meeting.