Khammam: SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar launches door-to-door campaign

Khammam: Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar on Monday conducted door-to-door campaigning at 53rd division in Khammam town.

He explained about the development in the town after the TRS government came to power and its welfare schemes and appealed to the people in the division to vote for TRS candidates for the town development.

He said the Khammam town development is going on a brisk pace under the leadership of Minister Ajay.

Later, he met people and appealed them to vote for Pagadala Vidya, the candidate contesting for 53rd division.

Party leaders P Nagaraju, Swarupa Rani, Abbas, China Nagaraju and others accompanied Vijay Kumar during the campaigning.