Khammam: TRS leader Doule Laxmi Prasanna appointed as Agricultural Marketing Committee
Khammam: TRS leader Doule Laxmi Prasanna appointed as Agricultural Marketing Committee (AMC) Chairperson in Khammam on Thursday. The government has released the list of new committee.
Kontemukkula Venkateswalu as Vice-Chairman, N Nagaraju, A Venkanna, J Srinivasulu, SK Afzal, N Bhadraiah, M Venkateswarlu, P Ramesh and D Anil Kumar has been appointed as the directors.
The district marketing officer, Assistant Director of Agriculture and Mayor of the Municipal Corporation appointed official members in the committee.
