Khammam: Women mobile bio-toilets to retain original colour

Highlights

Khammam: The colour of women mobile bio-toilets will be changed again. Following the instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar is changing the colours.

According to information, Minister Ajay Kumar had instructed the RTC officials to paint the women mobile toilets with pink colour two days ago and a few buses were painted pink.

But on Thursday, Chief Minister KCR called on the Minister and advised him not to paint the buses pink. Again, the Minister instructed the RTC higher officials not to change the existing colour of the buses.

It should be reminded that as seven mobile women toilets have been allotted to Khammam district.

