Khammam: Youth brutally killed over past disputes

Khammam: A youth was brutally killed and another severely injured by some miscreants in Khammam rural mandal during the late hours of Thursday.

Rural CI Satyanarayana Reddy said that the victims were identified as Sai Ram (25) and S Pavan Kalyan. Three youth - M Srinu, D Pavan and D Saidulu - of the same village had attacked the duo when they were going to a shop near their house in Arempula village on Thursday late night.

The locals rushed Sai Ram and Pavan Kalyan, who were severely injured, to Khammam Government Hospital. Sai Ram died on his way to the hospital.

Pavan Kalyan was undergoing treatment and doctors said that his condition is critical. The CI said that the attack was due to old disputes between them.