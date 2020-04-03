Khammam: Youth dies in bike accident
An engineering graduate died when a car hit his bike near Maddulapalli village of Khammam rural mandal on Thursday.
According to sources, Shaik Arshad Pasha had completed B Tech (EEE) from Brilliant Engineering College in Hyderabad and was taking coaching in Hyderabad.
As the coaching centre was closed due to coronavirus outbreak, he left on his bike to his native village Karepalli in Khammam district. Khammam rural police registered case and investigation is on.
