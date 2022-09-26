Kishan fires salvo at CM over 'bad economy'

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said here that while the State's economy was in a disarray Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was talking about national politics.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, he fired salvoes at the CM on State's economy. He stated that Telangana was under debt burden of Rs 5 lakh crore. The State government was failing to incur regular expenditure for various schemes and departments and blaming the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for CM's mistakes. "Even the GHMC contractors were not paid for their works. The government employees were not being paid on time leading to difficulties for them.

Reddy alleged that KCR has been 'cheating' people for the last eight years. "KCR has no time to meet the Opposition parties in Telangana, but calls on leaders of different States by travelling in special flights. "If there is any lying family in the country, the Kalvakuntla family is number one", he alleged.

The Union minister pointed out that all those leaders whom the CM met were issuing denials that they have not said as claimed by KCR.

Referring to the TRS allegations of meters to be fixed to agricultural bore-wells, Reddy said the Centre has been repeatedly asserting that they were not necessary as it was the prerogative of the State government whether to give power free or not to farmers.

He alleged that the government did not give rations of the poor sent by the Centre, adding that the latter pressurised the State to release rice to people.

The minister said the Dharani portal was a failure in the State as many affected persons were resorting to suicide. He pointed out that about four lakh complaints have been received on mistakes in the portal.