Kishan Reddy affirms energy security amid global conflicts

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy assured the Rajya Sabha that India’s coal sector remains resilient despite global geopolitical tensions. Responding to unstarred questions, he emphasised that domestic production has crossed one billion tonnes for the second consecutive year, ensuring energy security and minimising dependence on imports. With 165 million tonnes of coal stock at mines and 54 million tonnes at thermal power plants, an uninterrupted supply to power and industrial sectors is guaranteed.

On logistics, the Minister highlighted a multi-modal transport system involving rail, road, conveyors, ports and waterways. This integrated approach has reduced costs, accidents and diesel consumption while ensuring timely delivery.

Advanced technologies such as AI, drones, and sensors are being deployed to modernise coal transportation. By 2030, the government aims to reduce logistics expenditure by 14%, saving Rs 21,000 crore annually and cutting carbon emissions.

Addressing coal gasification, Reddy confirmed that Rs 6,133 crore has been allocated under the Viability Gap Funding scheme for seven projects. So far, only Jindal Steel Limited has qualified for the first tranche of Rs 284.5 crore. He stressed that strict monitoring committees are in place to ensure timely completion, with incentives linked to performance. The ministry is also working with the petroleum and industrial sectors to develop markets for methanol and synthetic natural gas derived from gasification.

On renewable energy, the minister reported significant progress by coal PSUs. Coal India has installed 247 MW of solar capacity, Singareni 245.5 MW, and NLCIL 1,783 MW across solar and wind projects. By 2030, Coal India targets 9.5 GW, Singareni 2.8 GW, and NLCIL 10 GW of renewable energy generation, marking a major step toward sustainable energy transition.

India’s coal sector is not only secure against global disruptions but is also evolving toward efficiency, sustainability, and long-term energy independence, he added.