Kishan Reddy continues to target CM KCR, asks TRS not to confuse ryots

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Monday continued to target Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In a fresh attack, he alleged that it had become a habit for the CM to blame the Centre over the issue of the paddy procurement from the State farmer.

He asked the ruling TRS party leaders to not create confusion among the farmers, adding that the was no issue in the purchase of paddy.

Reddy alleged that the State government did not have proper planning about crops cultivated in Telangana. Making it clear that the Centre will buy every piece of paddy, he said the CM himself had given a letter to the Centre that he would not supply para boiled rice to it. He asked KCR not to sacrifice farmers to ensure his love towards his son. He called upon farmers to mount pressure on the CM to buy paddy, which is lying in procurement centres.

The Union minister alleged that spurious and substandard seed were being sold in the State; the State government had failed to prevent the menace of the spurious seeds.

Referring to KCR's statement that he would turn Telangana into a rice bowl of the country, Reddy asked him as to what happened to his promise. He alleged that the government had failed to come to the rescue of tenant farmers.