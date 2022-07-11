Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna & Bandi Sanjay Kumar take on KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice-president D K Aruna and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Reacting to the CM's statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre, late on Sunday night, Kishan Reddy said KCR's press meeting is full of self-praise and abuse of others, at a time when the State is being battered by torrential rain.

"The CM has forgotten the problems facing people due to rain, engaged in "Chillara matalu and Cillara Veshalu," to target BJP and the Centre and PM Modi".

Reddy said the language and below-the-belt accusations expose his restlessness and insecurity, and fear of the BJP. He asked the CM first to focus on problems of people due to rain; then he can talk about the country and international affairs.

Lashing out at KCR, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded he immediately tender an unconditional apology for insulting Jogulamba and hurting the Hindu sentiments. He said the "TRS chief's arrogance of power has gone to his head;he ventured to insult the Hindu deity of Jogulamba, which is one of the Shakti Pitam. He said insults by the CM against Jogulamba make his days numbered for his political burial in Telangana. Asserting that the Telangana society is scoffing at the language being used by the CM towards PM Modi, the centre and BJP, he said that the TRS chief's talk does not make sense. Bandi described KCR as 'inefficient' in ensuring those who committed rape and atrocities against minors in the State are brought to justice.

The Karimnagar MP said the party need not respond to his questions when the CM failed to reply to questions of people of Telangana. He accused the TRS chief of trying to divert people's attention as they want the TRS to make the city Istambul, London and Singapore. The BJP State chief said that there is huge difference between the PM and the CM. Referring to KCR's statements on Maharasthra CM Eknath Shinde, Bandi said he fear that leaders like Eknath Shinde are growing in his own party. He said while the Karnataka CM goes to meet people during floods, KCR did not move out of his farm house.

"Also, the CM who could not pay salaries to government employees in time is speaking on the nation's economy. The TRS chief's outburst during the press conference exposes his contempt for the country.

Aruna lashed out at the CM saying there is no need or obligation for the PM to respond to questions posed by him. While people are facing trouble due to disaster in the wake of torrential rain, the CM attempted to divert people's attention. She said the fall of CM is confirmed by his sarcastic statement on Ammavaru; the days are nearing for the TRS chief to get chased away by people of the State, she warned.