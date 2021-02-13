Kishan Reddy flays TRS for winning Mayor post with MIM support

New Delhi: Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that the BJP charge during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections that voting for TRS is a vote for Majlis has proved right.

Addressing media along with the former MP Vivek Venkataswamy here on Friday, he said that the BJP has been telling that voting for the TRS and Majlis is one and same, as both of them have contested in the GHMC elections with mutual understanding. The TRS has not fielded its candidates where the MIM has contested. In other places, it was the MIM which had supported the TRS. Thus, one cannot see the Kalvakuntla-Owaisi families separately, he added.

He criticised the TRS winning the mayor seat hand in glove with the Majlis exposes its political bankruptcy.

Kishan Reddy alleged that Hyderabad has not witnessed any development during the TRS tenure and Majlis is the reason behind the backwardness and remained a hurdle in the development of the old city. The GHMC which was with the surplus budget has now gone into the red with the mounting debt, he added.

On the graduate constituency elections, Kishan Reddy said that his party had won the graduate MLC seat amidst the TRS wave six years ago. Given the changing political equations in the State, he expressed the confidence in winning the Hyderabad and Warangal graduate MLC seats.