Kishan Reddy highlights Centre’s focus on health, education infra

Union Minister Kishan Reddy emphasised the commitment of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure during his visit to Urban Primary Health Centres in Musheerabad, Kawadiguda, Khairatabad, and Banjara Hills within the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

After his visit on Thursday, addressing the media, he outlined several measures aimed at improving facilities for citizens. Kishan Reddy stated that medical equipment worth nearly Rs 2 crore has been distributed across various government hospitals in the constituency. He noted that this was the second major round of equipment supply, following earlier allocations, ensuring that patients have access to essential medical tools. He stressed that while government hospitals often lack adequate facilities, special efforts are being made to bridge these gaps effectively.

Highlighting parallel initiatives in education, the Minister said that government schools and hostels have been equipped with toilet-cleaning machines, digital classrooms, furniture, and drinking water facilities. He explained that these measures were designed to improve hygiene and learning environments for students, while also addressing long-standing infrastructure deficiencies. Kishan Reddy spoke of the importance of collective responsibility in developing hospitals and schools, urging all stakeholders to work together to provide better services.

He pointed out that large-scale construction of classrooms and drinking water facilities is already underway in many government schools, reflecting the broader vision of inclusive development. These efforts ensure that the public gains access to high-quality amenities, fostering a healthier and more educated community across the region while meeting the rising demands of the urban population through modernised systems and essential resource allocations.