Kishan Reddy highlights health sector, urges citizens to take charge of their well-being

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, addressing the HiBiz Healthcare Awards ceremony on Friday, highlighted the growing importance of the health sector. The event, organized by HiBiz TV, celebrated the contributions of doctors and hospital management teams across the country, recognizing their service to society and excellence in healthcare.

Congratulating the award recipients, Kishan Reddy praised HiBiz TV and its founder, Rajagopal, for consistently honouring professionals who play a vital role in societal development. “I have been associated with HiBiz TV for 15 years. It is commendable that they continue to encourage those who serve the nation through their dedication and performance,” he said.

The minister said, “If the mother is the first doctor, then the second doctor is herself. For us, we should say that we are our own doctors,” he remarked, urging citizens to take personal responsibility for their health.

He noted that lifestyle changes have led to a rise in diseases and mental health issues, and commended doctors for their ongoing research to combat these challenges.

Recalling his childhood, Kishan Reddy spoke about the shift in food habits over the past five decades. “We used to eat food grown without fertilizers. Today, everything is pesticide-free, and we are falling ill due to this,” he said. He also highlighted how reduced physical activity in daily life has contributed to health problems.

The Minister lauded the medical fraternity’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing his experience from the Home Ministry. “There was fear that crores would die, but India faced the crisis effectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The services rendered by doctors were so extraordinary that we showered flowers on them from helicopters,” he recalled.

He emphasized the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening the health sector through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, expansion of medical colleges, increased medical and PG seats, and improved infrastructure. “Hyderabad is home to some of the best hospitals in the country,” he added.

Kishan Reddy congratulated all healthcare professionals, acknowledging their sacred role in saving lives and rebuilding society.